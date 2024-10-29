Extreme Fire Danger for Otsego County, New York

A state of emergency has been declared by the Otsego County Board of Representatives due to extreme fire danger.

According to a release provided by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, the state of emergency has been declared due to a lack of rain that has impacted the area's water supply posing a risk of wildfire.

As such, a burn ban is in effect from today, October 28th 2024 through November 2nd 2024, unless rescinded earlier by authorities and put forth by Edwin Frazier, Jr., Chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives.

Specifically, it has been ordered that outdoor burning is prohibited during the ban. The order will be considered violated if an individual burns flammable materials in an outdoor area, and if flames and sparks may result in a fire. The order does not pertain to fire department trainings as well as burns explicitly approved by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Per the release, "all outdoor burning of yard debris, household paper products, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces, chimneys, and cooking fires within Otsego county is prohibited." Exceptions include the aforementioned burns approved by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the use of charcoal and grass grills used exclusively for cooking food.

The burn ban will be enforced by forest rangers, DEC police, and state and local authorities. "Violators of the State's open burning regulation are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense. For search and rescue, reporting a wildfire or illegal activity on state lands and easements, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264)."

More information on the ban can be found by clicking here.