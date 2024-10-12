Upstate New York has more food festivals than you can shake a chicken wing at.

This gallery looks at 22 of the best ones. They cover all regions in Upstate New York, and also cover all seasons. So, as we move into fall and winter, now is a good time to get out a 2025 calendar, peruse this gallery for the festivals, and start circling dates for your travels next year. They are all fun and fabulous. And quirky. I mean, food festivals dedicated to Sauerkraut? Garlic? Grape Pie? Pickles? Bagels? Cauliflower? Yes, and they are among the best ones!

Some of these festivals are huge, and held in the great urban centers of our largest cities. Several attract well over 100,000 visitors annually. Others are small, and held in out-of-the-way rural locations. They too are great fun. You will see chicken wing festivals, spiedie festivals, and of course several large wine festivals. All are family friendly.

This writer has been to every single one of these festivals, and has written about them extensively. My favorite? You really should check out the Sauerkraut Festival in Phelps, NY (Ontario County). While it does not draw the largest of crowds, it is a fun community-wide festival in tribute to what was one of Phelps' top economic producers. How about a painted cabbage head contest? Slices of sauerkraut cake (it is surprisingly tasty), cabbage bowling, and a parade that crowns the King and Kween of Kraut. Very cool. Very small-town Americana.

This is by no means a complete list of food festivals. So, if you know of one that we missed, no matter the Upstate New York location and no matter the tie of year, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out!

