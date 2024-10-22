Pittsfield, New York Man Arrested on Assault and Abuse Charges

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of the defendant following a comprehensive investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving minors. The investigation revealed that, over several years, the defendant had subjected minors to ongoing and persistent sexual abuse. Additionally, the defendant, without any justifiable reason, killed a family pet in the presence of children, further exacerbating the trauma.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the investigation, the Otsego County Family Court issued an order of protection against the defendant, prohibiting any contact with several protected individuals. Despite this, on October 11, 2024, the defendant intentionally violated the order by sending Facebook messages to one of the protected parties.

On October 17, 2024, law enforcement located the defendant, who was taken into custody without incident. The defendant was then processed and detained at the Otsego County Correctional Facility, where they are awaiting Centralized Arraignment. During this time, the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office was consulted regarding bail. Investigators recommended bail be set at $10,000 cash, $10,000 credit card, or a $100,000 surety bond concerning the initial charges related to the abuse investigation. For the separate charge of Criminal Contempt stemming from the violation of the protection order, the District Attorney’s Office recommended a $1,000 cash bail.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office received critical support during the investigation from Otsego County Child Protective Services and the Otsego County Child Advocacy Center, who worked to ensure the safety of the minors involved.

Otsego County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Otsego County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook loading...

Name: Tyrell W. Adams, 37 years old, Pittsfield, NY.

Type of Arrest / Charges: Sex Abuse in the first degree (2 counts) Sex Abuse in the third degree Forcible Touching Endangering the Welfare of a Child (3 counts) Animal Cruelty Criminal Contempt in the second degree

Date of arrest: 10/17/2024

Court information/incarceration: Town of Pittsfield