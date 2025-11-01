One year after the TGI Fridays restaurant in Vestal suddenly went dark, plans are moving forward to open a new eatery at the site.

The TGI Fridays location in the Town Square Mall on the Vestal Parkway closed abruptly on October 24, 2024.

A sign announced the closure of the Vestal TGI Fridays restaurant at the Town Square Mall. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A sign announced the closure of the Vestal TGI Fridays restaurant at the Town Square Mall. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Work to haul out the old furnishings and kitchen equipment at the site has been underway ahead of remodeling for another restaurant in the existing building.

The rapidly-expanding KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot chain has signed a lease with Brixmor Property Group to use the Town Square Mall space.

A filled dumpster was located at the entrance to the closed TGI Fridays restaurant in Vestal on October 27, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A filled dumpster was located at the entrance to the closed TGI Fridays restaurant in Vestal on October 27, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The nearest KPOT location is in Syracuse. The manager of that restaurant, which opened in November 2023, said the place has proven to be very popular among college students.

The KPOT concept is described as a "hands-on, social experience" where diners cook their own food with a group at their own table.

There's no word on when construction will get underway at the Vestal site. The manager of the Syracuse location said it would take several months to prepare the site for the KPOT concept.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: Still nothing to eat at the old TGI Fridays site in Vestal but preparations are underway for the future KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot restaurant.

