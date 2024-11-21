Vestal’s Iconic Skate Estate “Water Wiz” Demolished
A 34-foot-high water slide that provided summertime fun for thousands of kids and adults for decades at a Vestal amusement center is gone.
Demolition crews have removed "The Water Wiz" from Skate Estate on Vestal Road.
The popular water slide opened in 1983, one year after Skate Estate set up its operations.
The Water Wiz was one of two outdoor attractions at the site. The "Putt Estate" miniature golf course also has been removed and paved over to provide more parking.
Skate Estate was acquired earlier this year from Vestal Road Associates by a unit of Marchuska Development for $880,000.
Justin Marchuska last month told WNBF News that some big changes were planned for the property. He said private party rooms would be added inside the Skate Estate building, along with new ceilings and flooring.
Although the water slide remained popular, it was costly to maintain and could be used for only two-and-a-half months during the year.
In addition to indoor skating, the "family fun center" features laser tag and an arcade. This month, the business began serving alcohol, including beer, wine and hard cider with a two-drink limit.
Skate Estate has been a fixture in Vestal since it opened in March 1983.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: Sections of The Water Wiz being removed on November 21, 2024.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
