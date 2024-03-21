Vestal “Boot Barn” Store Being Stocked Ahead of Grand Opening

A national retailer of "western and work-related footwear" is about to open a store in Broome County.

Boot Barn is making final preparations for its new location on the Vestal Parkway. The store will be in the Parkway Plaza, just west of Jensen Road.

The Boot Barn store will occupy about 15,000 square feet in a space that was home to a Price Rite grocery store for seven years. Before that, the site was occupied by a Circuit City electronics store.

The "Boot Barn" store in the Parkway Plaza is preparing to open. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The "Boot Barn" store in Vestal's Parkway Plaza is preparing to open. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Dozens of workers were busy on Thursday inside the future Boot Barn setting up shelves and displays. They were unboxing thousands of boots and other items.

The store's target opening date is next Tuesday. A company representative said if it doesn't open then, it will the following day.

Boot Barn operates nearly 400 stores in 44 states. The California-based retailer has said it expects to open 52 stores this year.

Trucks were delivering merchandise to the new Boot Barn store on March 21, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Trucks were delivering merchandise to the new Boot Barn store on March 21, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The Boot Barn store closest to the Binghamton area is in Wilkes Barre. The company now operates two units in upstate New York - one in Rochester, the other in the Albany area.

The Vestal Boot Barn is located next to the JoAnn Fabrics store that opened in the Parkway Plaza last May.

Plans call for the rest of the space that had been occupied by the Price Rite store to be converted into a Ross Dress for Less operation. That store is to occupy about 22,000 square feet. An opening date has not been announced.

A glimpse inside the Parkway Plaza space where renovations are underway. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) FLASHBACK: A glimpse inside the Parkway Plaza space where renovations were underway in September 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

