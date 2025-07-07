Sections of two streets on Binghamton's West Side were shut down following a reported shooting incident.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Brintnall Place between Main Street and Grand Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

A Binghamton police officer stood next to a shell casing on Brintnall Place on July 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

There was no immediate indication that anyone had been injured in the incident.

A shell casing was found in front of a residence at 2 Brintnall Place. Detectives interviewed people in the area and searched the street for other possible evidence.

Binghamton police investigators on Brintnall Place on July 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

A vehicle believed to have been linked to the incident was located at a residence on Park Street, about two blocks from where the shots had been fired.

The Metro SWAT team was sent to the area to search two buildings for a possible suspect.

Police detained and handcuffed a man on Park Street. He complained to an officer that he had been inside his residence sleeping. He said he came outside to provide information to officers. He insisted he had done nothing wrong.

Johnson City police officers assisted by patrolling the city neighborhood looking for a possible suspect in the shooting.

