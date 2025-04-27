Today, on Arbor Day (April 25, 2025), New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced $15 million in grant awards for 16 projects to establish and expand resilient forests in and near New York’s urban communities.

The awards are part of New York State’s Community Reforestation program. According to the announcement, Governor Hochul launched the 2024 State of the State “25 Million Trees Initiative” to recognize the importance of trees and forests for climate resiliency and community health.

Resilient urban forests support community health, well-being and sustainability. I’m celebrating Arbor Day 2025 by awarding $15 million in new grants to support projects across the State that will bring the countless ecological and economic benefits of trees to urban areas. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Governor Hochul's announcement noted that studies show that forested natural areas can be as much as 10 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than under the shade of a street tree just a few hundred feet away.

Of the 16 projects chosen to be a part of the award, 2 are slated for Southern Tier communities, and one in Otsego County, as noted in the announcement:

Broome County

The Research Foundation for the State of New York - $311,841 for Nuthatch Hollow Forest Restoration

Binghamton University will plant native trees and shrubs across 29 acres at Nuthatch Hollow, restoring regraded forestland while supporting research, education, and public engagement.

Otsego County

The Research Foundation for the State of New York - $484,910 for SUNY Oneonta Forest Restoration

SUNY Oneonta will plant more than 9,600 native trees and remove invasive species to enhance carbon sequestration and recreation opportunities on campus, as well as host student internships and service-learning opportunities.

Tioga County

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District - $802,091 for Upper Susquehanna Coalition Forest Restoration

The Upper Susquehanna Coalition, in collaboration with Soil and Water Conservation Districts and municipalities, will reforest 71 acres of riparian forests at 48 different sites within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, planting more than 22,000 trees.

For more information about the grants for resilient reforestation, visit the Governor Hochul website.

