Signs Are Changing for 32 Miles Of New York’s Southern Tier Expressway

The Route 17 designation of the Southern Tier Expressway has shrunk just a bit more, the New York State Department of Transportation announced today (November 14, 2024.)

According to an announcement from Marie Therese Dominques, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner, a 32-mile stretch of State Route 17 in Broome and Tioga counties has now been officially designated as Interstate 86.

The 32-mile portion that changed from Route 17 to Interstate 86 is between Exit 60 in Waverly to Exit 67 in Endicott, approved by the Federal Highway Administration. It is an ongoing effort to transform the entire stretch of Route 17 in New York State to Interstate 86.

New York State under Governor Kathy Hochul continues to make historic investments in infrastructure that connect communities, provide new opportunities for growth and create a transportation network that is safe and ready to meet the demands of the 21st century. The transformation of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 will provide enhanced safety and ease travel along this important highway and will allow people and goods to get where they are going more efficiently and with fewer hassles. - Marie Therese Dominques, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner

The Commissioner noted that this 32-mile project began in 2008 with a cost of over $29.7 million to meet federal interstate standards. The project included lengthening of acceleration and deacceleration lanes, sign replacements, bridge rehabilitation, and road resurfacing.

Improvements on the new Interstate 81 designations continue with a $47 million project rehabilitating a 5.7-mile stretch of Interstate 86. This project included two bridges and three culverts from Apalachin to the Broome County line, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

