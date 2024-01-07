Secrecy Surrounds Future Use of Felix Roma Site in Endicott

A prospective buyer has been lined up to acquire the Endicott property that was home to Felix Roma & Sons Bakery for more than a half-century.

The beloved purveyor of Italian bread and rolls shut down operations at its South Page Avenue production site last May.

Felix Roma rolls on the shelves of an Endicott store on May 18, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Felix Roma rolls on the shelves of an Endicott store on May 18, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

After plans to close the iconic business were disclosed, company owner Gene Roma declined to discuss specific reasons for the decision. He said the bakery had about 25 employees.

The three-acre site is listed for sale with an asking price of $1.1 million. Bruce Cook of Pyramid Brokerage Company told WNBF News the property has been under contract for about two months.

A view inside the closed retail shop at Felix Roma Bakery on May 18, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A view inside the closed retail shop at Felix Roma Bakery on May 18, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

People who live near the site have been wondering about the future of the property. Roma won't talk about what's likely to happen there.

Property records show two neighboring vacant sites also have ties to the Roma family. Those 6-acre and 4-acre parcels are on Dickson Street, south of the shuttered bakery.

The silo at the old Felix Roman Bakery can hold 120,000 pounds of flour. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The silo at the old Felix Roman Bakery can hold 120,000 pounds of flour. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

A longtime Felix Roma employee who was at the building on Thursday declined to discuss the impending sale with a reporter.

One man was visiting the former bakery to check out some equipment he was interested in buying. A tractor-trailer with out-of-state license plates was parked in the old Felix Roma lot.

A tractor-trailer was parked outside the old Felix Roma bakery on January 4, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A tractor-trailer was parked outside the old Felix Roma bakery on January 4, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker