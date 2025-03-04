View from the Top of Binghamton’s New $25 Million Parking Garage
Virtually all of the major construction work at a five-level parking facility next to Boscov's in downtown Binghamton has been completed.
The top floors of the 500-space garage are expected to open in about two weeks.
The $25 million facility is located at Water and Henry streets, just north of the department store.
About 40 parking spaces became available when the first level of the garage opened just in time for the holiday shopping season.
Mayor Jared Kraham told WNBF News this week that there now are some punch list items that must be finished before the entire garage becomes operational.
Workers are still waiting for some additional equipment to be delivered to the Water Street site.
Kraham noted a large crane recently was used to install a walkway to link Boscov's with the parking facility. He said "we're really excited" that the garage will soon be fully open.
The old Water Street garage had operated since 1970. That ramp was closed about three years ago because of structural problems.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: Check out the new $25 million facility next to the Boscov's department store in downtown Binghamton.
