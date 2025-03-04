View from the Top of Binghamton’s New $25 Million Parking Garage

Virtually all of the major construction work at a five-level parking facility next to Boscov's in downtown Binghamton has been completed.

The top floors of the 500-space garage are expected to open in about two weeks.

New signage has been installed on the downtown Binghamton parking ramp. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) New signage has been installed on the downtown Binghamton parking ramp. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The $25 million facility is located at Water and Henry streets, just north of the department store.

About 40 parking spaces became available when the first level of the garage opened just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Mayor Jared Kraham told WNBF News this week that there now are some punch list items that must be finished before the entire garage becomes operational.

Workers are still waiting for some additional equipment to be delivered to the Water Street site.

The steel frame for the walkway between the new parking garage and Boscov's department store. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The steel frame for the walkway between the new parking garage and Boscov's department store. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Kraham noted a large crane recently was used to install a walkway to link Boscov's with the parking facility. He said "we're really excited" that the garage will soon be fully open.

The old Water Street garage had operated since 1970. That ramp was closed about three years ago because of structural problems.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: Check out the new $25 million facility next to the Boscov's department store in downtown Binghamton.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in White Plains by diners Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated fine dining restaurants in White Plains using data from Yelp. Gallery Credit: Stacker