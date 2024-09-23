Broome County Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Broome County Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Provided: Broome County District Attorney

Broome County District Attorney F. Paul Battisti announced the sentencing of Rondell Wright, a 46-year-old resident of Binghamton, to 6 years in New York State Prison.

The sentence was followed by 5 years of post-release supervision after Wright was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree by a Broome County Jury on May 7, 2024, in Broome County Court.

The case stemmed from an incident on April 27, 2023, when Wright was discovered to be in possession of a loaded and operable .380 caliber handgun while in the City of Binghamton. The discovery was made by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in collaboration with the Binghamton Police Community Response Team (CRT). The handgun was found on Wright after a traffic stop involving a 2015 Ford Fusion, which was found to have stolen license plates.

In response to the sentencing, District Attorney Battisti emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of the community and prosecuting individuals who unlawfully possess firearms, thereby putting innocent lives at risk. He commended the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and prosecution teams in Broome County, particularly highlighting the dedication of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Community Response Team (CRT) in removing illegal firearms from the streets.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit and the Binghamton Police Community Response Team, with District Attorney Battisti leading the prosecution on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office.

