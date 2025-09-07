Prospect Terrace House Demolished for Fire Station Expansion
A Broome County fire department is moving forward with a long-awaited project to construct an addition to its existing station.
Workers from LCP Group of Vestal on Thursday knocked down a house that stood next door to the Prospect Terrace fire department facility.
The fire company acquired the two-story building on Prospect Street for $100,000 last June. The expansion project is being supported by a $1 million state grant.
Firefighters used the vacant home for training exercises in recent weeks.
Fire company president Tom Pudish said the facility will include a larger truck bay, as well as training, mechanical and tool rooms. The addition also will provide additional storage space for the department.
The fire company's original station was constructed at the site at Prospect Street and Girard Avenue seven decades ago. An addition to that facility was built in the 1990s.
Pudish told WNBF News a building committee is finalizing project specifications. He expects a request for proposals will be issued by the end of October.
Construction could get underway by next summer.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: The house next door to the Prospect Terrace fire station was demolished on September 4, 2025.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
