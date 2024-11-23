Travel Advisory: PennDOT Implements Speed Limit Reductions

In response to the severity of the ongoing winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has taken measures to ensure the safety of motorists navigating the affected roadways in the region. With road conditions rapidly deteriorating due to heavy snowfall and icy patches, PennDOT has announced the temporary reduction of speed limits on several key highways.

Motorists are strongly advised to refrain from unnecessary travel during this inclement weather. However, for those individuals who must venture out, speed limits have been lowered to 45 mph on specific roadways, including Interstate 84, Interstate 81, and Interstate 380. Commercial vehicles not impacted by these restrictions are required to move to the right lane on these affected highways.

PennDOT crews are working hard to treat the roadways, but it is important to note that the primary aim is to keep the roads passable rather than completely free of ice and snow. Operations will continue throughout the storm until precipitation subsides and road conditions improve.

To assist drivers in planning their routes and staying informed of current conditions, PennDOT recommends utilizing the resources available on 511PA.com. This website offers real-time updates on over 40,000 roadway miles, with color-coded winter condition alerts covering 2,900 miles. Additionally, the 511PA service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, real-time traffic speed data, and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution when driving near plow trucks and to maintain a safe distance. Passing a plow truck while it is actively plowing or spreading winter materials poses significant risks to both the driver and the plow operator. It is crucial to prioritize safety and avoid taking unnecessary risks on the road.

In preparation for emergencies, drivers are encouraged to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. The basic kit should include essentials such as non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel, and warm clothing. Special considerations should be made for passengers with unique needs, including baby food, pet supplies, or medications, which should be included in the emergency kit accordingly.

For additional updates and alerts, individuals can access 511PA through the dedicated smartphone application, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional alerts provided by PennDOT. Stay safe and informed during winter storms by utilizing these valuable resources to ensure a secure journey.

