Join The Fun: Everything You Need To Know About Owego’s Strawberry Festival

It wouldn't be summer without the annual Strawberry Festival in Owego. The 2024 festival is the 42nd year of the event which will be held June 13, 14, and 15. Okay, it's not quite summer on those dates, but it's close enough.

According to Strawberry Festival organizers, on Thursday, June 13th, the timed 5K Walk/Run will occur at Hickories Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Live music, vendors and a food truck will be on-site as part of the event. For more information and to sign up, visit the 5K Walk/Run website.

Friday, June 14th, the Owego Strawberry Festival Block Party is back beginning at 5 p.m. featuring live music, food, and entertainment. A fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15th, a parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Jim Raftis Sr. and Dick Franz will be the parade’s Grand Marshals. The Strawberry Festival parade will head down Main Street from Spencer Avenue to Court Street; left on Court Street to Front Street; left on Front Street to Paige Street; and left on Paige Street to Main Street, where the parade will end. To participate in the parade, visit the Owego Strawberry Festival Parade website page.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be entertainers, music, children’s activities, vendors, roaming characters from Paw Patrol, an activity center hosted by the Owego Nazarene Church, and plenty more to enjoy.

Over the three-day event, there will be over 25 live entertainers. For complete information on the annual three-day festival, visit the Owego Strawberry Festival website.

