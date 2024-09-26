Old Binghamton Giant Market Being Transformed Into a Church

Construction continues on a project that is turning an abandoned supermarket on Binghamton's West Side into a modern worship facility.

First Assembly of God acquired a Main Street shopping plaza along with some neighboring properties from Binghamton Giant Markets for $1.5 million three years ago.

A Giant supermarket once operated at this Main Street site on Binghamton's West Side. (Photo: Broome County Government) A Giant supermarket once operated at this Main Street site on Binghamton's West Side. (Photo: Broome County Government) loading...

A Giant store had operated at the site between Crestmont Road and Matthews Street for several years. Weis then ran the supermarket until it was closed in 2014.

City Church announced a $6 million project to move from their downtown Binghamton home to the Main Street site. Worship services are to be held at the new facility, along with children's and youth programs.

The former Main Street retail complex on September 16, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The former Main Street retail complex on September 16, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The initial plans called for demolition of the west end of the retail complex where a Hollywood Video store had been located. Those plans have been changed and that section of the strip plaza will be maintained and renovated.

Pastor Joseph Green previously told WNBF News that the church was planning to use a former bank building on the site for a community outreach center. He said that facility could house addiction recovery and job training programs.

A section of the future City Church facility on September 16, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A section of the future City Church facility on September 16, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Although construction is moving forward on what had been the primary retail complex, no work has occurred at the building previously used by Peoples Security Bank & Trust.

Green could not be reached for comment this week to provide an update on when the church expects to launch operations at the Main Street site.

The church's main worship building at 255 Washington Street remains in use. A buyer is being sought for that property.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A visit to the future home of City Church on Main Street in Binghamton.

