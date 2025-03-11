No Arrests in Masonic Temple Arson Investigation in Binghamton

Binghamton police and fire investigators are trying to determine who set a fire inside the abandoned Masonic Temple building on Main Street.

The smoky fire in the six-story structure was reported around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Several firefighters were involved in a dangerous search of the dilapidated building after a woman was heard yelling for help.

It's not known how many people were inside the structure when the fire broke out. One woman was found on the fifth floor and was turned over to police for questioning.

A Binghamton firefighter outside the Masonic Temple building on March 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A Binghamton firefighter outside the Masonic Temple building on March 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

It's was unclear if she had been the one calling for assistance.

Firefighters were advised repeatedly that parts of the abandoned building were in poor condition and posed a hazard. No injuries were reported.

The blaze caused no structural damage to the Masonic Temple. The fire was confined to an estimated 50-pound pile of copper wiring. Someone apparently attempted to burn the insulation off the scrap metal before hauling it out of the building.

Binghamton police investigators at the fire scene on March 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Binghamton police investigators at the fire scene on March 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The pile of debris was about 200 feet from a large opening on the Murray Street side of the structure.

Although a construction fence has been placed in the entranceway, intruders routinely go in and out of the building.

Despite Friday's blaze that put firefighters at risk as they searched the derelict building, the structure remained unsecured on Monday.

The Masonic Temple is two blocks west of a February 12 fire in another abandoned building on Main Street. Binghamton firefighter John Gaudet died after a structure collapse at the scene of that blaze.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A view outside the Masonic Temple building on March 10, 2025.

Binghamton Masonic Temple: An Exclusive Look Inside It has been years since the historic Masonic Temple building on Binghamton's West Side was active. WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph toured the magnificent structure from top to bottom for a special photo gallery back in 2016.

Construction of the building at Main and Murray streets started in 1922 and it opened the following year. It was used for a wide range of events for several decades but it has been vacant for many years.

Although the building now is more than a century old, it appears to be structurally sound. But as our tour revealed, plenty of work is needed to bring the place back to life. Gallery Credit: Bob Joseph/WNBF News

