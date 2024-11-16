New Yorkers Can Get Federal Money To Help Lower Heating Bills

November 14th, during a press conference, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand spoke about a program where residents of New York State can apply to receive federal assistance to lower heating bills.

The Senator helped secure $360 million in federal funding for New York through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is designed to help low-income New York State households afford their energy bills and make cost-effective repairs to their heating systems.

With many New York families struggling to afford the basics, winter brings on a new stressor in the form of heating bills. Fortunately, help is available. I fight for funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program every year, and so far this year, I’ve secured $360 million for New York alone. This funding will be a lifeline for millions of New Yorkers this winter, and I encourage everyone in need to apply as soon as possible. - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

According to the press conference from Senator Gillibrand, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance for homes that are heated with electricity, natural gas, oil, coal, propane, wood or wood pellets, kerosene, or corn.

New Yorkers can find eligibility requirements at ny.gov/heat, and households outside New York City can apply at myBenefits.ny.gov. Households in New York State households can also apply in person at local departments of social services, or in writing by mailing a completed application.

Applications for Emergency HEAP Benefits, which assist households in immediate danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off, will open on January 2, 2025.

Last winter, this program helped 1.1 million New York households heat their homes.