New York State Police Evacuate Portion Of A Horseheads Street For Hazardous Materials Search

New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit and FBI responded to a call for a possible explosive at a residence on Merka Road in the Town of Veteran, New York in Chemung County on November 6, 2023. According to the New York State Police, the explosive was made safe.

The New York State Police report notes that numerous leads were investigated over the week, interviewing neighbors and seeking information from companies across the United States, which yielded a possible suspect.

Michael Hilliard was apprehended and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree, arraigned, and remanded to the Chemung County Jail on November 11, 2023.

On November 12, 2023, The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at Hilliard’s residence on November 12th, 2023 at Hilliard's residence, located at 207 South Main Street in Horseheads.

The release notes that the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit, Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, and Forensic Identification Unit located several suspicious hazardous materials inside the residence.

The surrounding area of the residence was evacuated, including East Franklin Street to Broad Street in Horseheads, New York, while the residence was cleared of all hazards. New York State Police worked with the FBI for the disposal of the hazards.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.

