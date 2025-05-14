On May 14, 2025, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul outlined information regarding the upcoming distribution of inflation refund checks to New Yorkers as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 budget as part of her ongoing commitment to putting money back in the pockets of New Yorkers.

At the announcement from the Governor, it was revealed that checks will be mailed to eligible residents of the Empire State beginning in October (2025), continuing through November.

New Yorkers will not need to apply or sign up to receive a check. During the announcement, Governor Hochul also noted that the state budget's initiatives to cut taxes for the middle class resulted in their lowest levels in 70 years, expanded the Child Tax Credit to up to $1,000 per child, and ensured universal free school meals to save families around $1,600 per child.

Starting in October, over 8 million New Yorkers will get an inflation refund because it's simple, this is your money, and we're putting it back in your pockets. I'll never stop fighting to help your family address the rising cost of living, and that's why I also delivered on my promise to cut taxes for the middle class, expand the child tax credit, and ensure free school meals for every student. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Who Is Eligible To Receive A Refund Check?

According to Governor Hochul's Office, New Yorkers are eligible for an inflation refund check if, for tax year 2023, you:

Filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return.

Reported income within the qualifying threshold.

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

How Much Will Your Refund Check Be?

Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check.

Joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check.

Single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check.

Single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

For more information, visit the NYS Department of Taxation & Finance website.

