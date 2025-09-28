Today, September 26, 2025, New York State inflation refund checks have begun being sent out, according to an announcement by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Refund checks up to $400 are being sent to 8.2 million households. The checks will continue to be delivered through October and November. New Yorkers don't ned to apply or sign up to receive a check.

This refund was secured and enacted as part of her ongoing commitment to putting money back in the pockets of New Yorkers, according to the announcement from Kathy Hochul.

Starting today, we’re sending inflation refund checks to over 8 million New Yorkers because it's simple — this is your money and we're putting it back in your pockets. I'll never stop fighting to help your family address the rising cost of living, and that's why I also delivered on my promise to cut taxes for the middle class, expand the child tax credit and ensure free school meals for every student. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

The Governor noted that, as a result of inflation driving up the costs of everyday life, New York State's revenue from sales tax collections has also increased, and that money belongs to hardworking New York families and should be put back in their pockets as an inflation refund.

Eligibility for an Inflation Refund Check

According to Governor Hochul, New Yorkers are eligible for an inflation refund check if, for tax year 2023, you:

Filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return;

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds below; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check, joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check, single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check and single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

For more information, visit Governor Kathy Hochul's website.

