On July 28th, an announcement was made for $25 million in funding to enhance safety, modernize operations, promote environmental resilience, and enhance regional economic competitiveness at public-use airports across New York State, according ot Governor Kathy Hochul's Office.

This funding supports airport improvements across every region in New York State, a total of 16 airports, that will include various improvements such as hangar replacements, security upgrades, and the purchase of new snow removal equipment. Funding is being made available through the AIR NY Aviation Capital Grant Program.

Thanks to our historic investments, New York’s airports are soaring to new heights and invigorating their local communities with new opportunities for economic growth and tourism. This new funding available from New York State DOT’s AIR NY program will keep that momentum going and help our local airports provide more efficient and convenient travel experiences for residents and visitors alike. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Local/Regional Airports Receiving Funding

Greater Binghamton Airport/Edwin A Link Field - $2.49 million, to rehabilitate hangars

Griffiss International Airport - $2.33 million, for a new sand/salt storage building

Ithaca Tompkins International Airport - $1.35 million, for a new geothermal heating and cooling system

Syracuse Hancock International Airport - $2.5 million, for a new snow control center

According to Governor Hochul's Office, the Aviation Capital Grant Program is open to qualified public-use airports listed in the 2018 State Airport System Plan.

Governor Hochul understands that investments in our airports are investments in the economic well-being of our entire state, making it easier for people to live, work, and do business here. These AIR NY investments will help ensure that our local communities are able to make important improvements in the safety, security and resilience of their airports so that, in turn, they can serve as modern gateways, welcoming new businesses and opportunities that will enhance the long-term economic prosperity of each community. - New York State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez

