First Look: A Visit to Vestal’s New Swimming Pool and Splash Pad

With heat index values around 100 degrees, now would be a perfect time to cool off in the new $3.7 million Vestal Memorial Pool - if it was in operation.

The new swimming complex is located on the Clayton Avenue site of a larger pool that had opened in 1965.

The old pool was last used in 2019. It never reopened. Town officials concluded it was in bad shape and should be replaced. Construction started last August.

The Vestal Memorial Pool sat empty on May 31, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) FLASHBACK: The old Vestal Memorial Pool sat empty on May 31, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The new pool is 40 feet wide and 80 feet long with a maximum depth of five feet. It's located next to splash park that features a large yellow dump bucket and bear-shaped water guns.

A pool house building on the east side of the complex includes changing rooms, showering facilities and offices for lifeguards.

The splash park is located next to the new Vestal Memorial Pool. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The splash park is located next to the new Vestal Memorial Pool. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Workers this week are putting the finishing touches on the new swimming complex.

Vestal officials have not announced an official opening date for the pool and spray park. A town employee said the complex should open within "the next couple of weeks."

The pool house has changing rooms and offices for lifeguards at the Vestal swimming facility. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The pool house has changing rooms and offices for lifeguards at the Vestal swimming facility. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The general contractor for the pool project is Streeter Associates of Elmira.

Most of the money for the complex came from federal funds the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act. Some county and state funding also was used to pay for the project.

VIDEO: A two-minute tour of the new pool facility on Clayton Avenue in Vestal.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman