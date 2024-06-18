First Look: A Visit to Vestal’s New Swimming Pool and Splash Pad
With heat index values around 100 degrees, now would be a perfect time to cool off in the new $3.7 million Vestal Memorial Pool - if it was in operation.
The new swimming complex is located on the Clayton Avenue site of a larger pool that had opened in 1965.
The old pool was last used in 2019. It never reopened. Town officials concluded it was in bad shape and should be replaced. Construction started last August.
The new pool is 40 feet wide and 80 feet long with a maximum depth of five feet. It's located next to splash park that features a large yellow dump bucket and bear-shaped water guns.
A pool house building on the east side of the complex includes changing rooms, showering facilities and offices for lifeguards.
Workers this week are putting the finishing touches on the new swimming complex.
Vestal officials have not announced an official opening date for the pool and spray park. A town employee said the complex should open within "the next couple of weeks."
The general contractor for the pool project is Streeter Associates of Elmira.
Most of the money for the complex came from federal funds the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act. Some county and state funding also was used to pay for the project.
VIDEO: A two-minute tour of the new pool facility on Clayton Avenue in Vestal.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
