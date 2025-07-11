New Uses Planned for Vacant Vestal Parkway Retail Building
A Vestal building that once housed a supermarket is coming back to life after sitting idle for several years.
The place along the Vestal Parkway West had been vacant since an American Freight Furniture & Mattress store closed.
The 23,000-square-foot building - which has an address of 1000 Front Street - is located west of the Vestal Town Hall.
The property was acquired by Walsh and Sons Construction Corporation last December for $575,000.
Synergy Athletics has opened a new facility in a portion of the building. Owner Brian Palmer said the site is somewhat larger than a previous operation that had operated nearby.
Workers are busy renovating a larger section of the structure which had been home to an A&P grocery store and several other businesses over the last six decades.
Peter Walsh, a representative of the building owners, has told the Vestal planning board that a self-storage facility will be developed at the site.
Walsh said there were plans to build an additional 17,000 square feet. The building will have secure containers that can be rented for storage use.
Walsh did not return phone calls seeking comment on the project or when the storage facility is expected to open.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
