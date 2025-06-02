New Pennsylvania Law Targets Distracted Driving With Strict Cell Phone Rules

Similar to New York State, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is getting tougher on cell phone use while driving.

June 5, 2024, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed into law a bill named “Paul Miller’s Law.” This new law goes into effect on June 5, 2025, exactly one year later, which makes it illegal to use a handheld cell phone while driving.

According to the Governor's press release, "Paul Miller's Law" was named for Paul Miller, Jr., who was tragically killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer in 2010 in Monroe County, as a result of a distracted driver who reached for their phone while driving.

Paul Miller’s Law is about saving lives. Your choices behind the wheel can change lives forever. Make the safe choice. Put your phone out of reach and don’t text and drive. One text, one glance down – it could kill someone. And it’s not worth it. - PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll

On June 5th, 2025, Pennsylvania law enforcement will begin issuing written warnings for violations, and beginning June 6th, 2025, will have the ability to issue summary citations to violators.

Motorists will still be able to use their phones to alert emergency responders. Using hands-free technology, motorists will still be able to make phone calls, use a GPS, and listen to music.

A PennDOT study reported that there were 9,950 crashes involving distracted drivers in 2024, which resulted in over 6,000 injuries and 49 fatalities. That number is just the number of confirmed distracted drivers, not taking into account the number of motorists who did not admit to distracted driving.

