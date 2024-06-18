Over 100 New Cannabis Licenses Granted in New York

On June 11th, 2024 the New York State Cannabis Control Board took steps to advance the state’s cannabis regulatory framework during this month’s board meeting, according to an announcement by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Topics included license approvals, market updates, home grow regulations, and enforcement updates, and the Cannabis Control Board authorized the issuance of 105 varied adult-use cannabis licenses.

According to Governor Hochul, this will span the supply chain, encompassing microbusinesses, cultivators, processors, distributors, and retail dispensaries, and pave the way for entrepreneurs and businesses to enter the adult-use cannabis market, driving economic growth and fostering innovation.

New York is building a robust and equitable legal market that is driving significant economic growth within our communities. The issuance of 105 additional adult-use licenses is just the next step in developing the nation-leading industry New Yorkers expect and deserve. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

The license types that were approved on June 11th include the following according to the New York State Governor's Office:

Adult-Use Cultivator License: 25

Adult-Use Distributor License: 22

Adult-Use Microbusiness License: 22

Adult-Use Processor License: 19

Adult-Use Retail Dispensary License: 17

45 out of the 105 are transitioning AUCC or AUCPs

Also, the Cannabis Control Board approved a resolution to adopt regulations for the personal home cultivation of cannabis.

This will allow adults in New York State, 21 and older to cultivate cannabis at home, allowing the growing of up to six plants individually, with a maximum of 12 plants per household.

For more information on these approvals, visit New York State Governor Kathy Hochul's website.

