Something New Coming to Old “Stone Fox” in Downtown Binghamton
The former Stone Fox Bar & Pizza place in Binghamton is getting a makeover in preparation for the opening of a new eatery.
The Stone Fox at 15 Hawley Street downtown closed last December after operating for about four years.
A new ownership group now is preparing to set up a new restaurant at the site. Like the old Stone Fox, the soon-to-open business will feature pizza. Plans also call for a menu of appetizers and some entrees.
Andrew Urso is one of the partners involved in setting up the operation, which will be located just west of Binghamton City Hall. Outdoor seating will be available when weather permits on two outdoor decks.
Urso said construction crews recently started making some mainly "cosmetic changes" inside the building that had housed the Stone Fox. He said the goal for the new restaurant will be to "keep it simple."
Urso told WNBF News the establishment likely will initially be open from Thursday through Sunday. Ultimately, he expects the place will offer lunch and dinner menus seven days a week. The venue will be available for private parties.
Urso said the partners have not made a final decision on the name of the new place but it now appears likely they'll call it The Upper Crust. It's expected to open sometime in October.
