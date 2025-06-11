On June 9th (2025), the New York State Senate passed the Medical Aid in Dying Act. The bill is now on the desk of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for approval.

The Medical Aid in Dying Act would allow terminally ill, mentally capable adult residents of New York with a prognosis of six months or less to live to request and receive a prescription to die peacefully on their terms.

Since 1997, this law has provided comfort and compassion to people in the final stages of life, allowing them to end their pain and suffering. While the path to this bill has been long, winding, and often full of roadblocks, we nevertheless persisted. Never once did we lose faith in the people of New York to advocate for this legislation. Never once did we lose faith in our ability to get this bill to the governor’s desk. - Dr. Peg Sandeen, Death With Dignity CEO

According to Death With Dignity, a national organization, public polling shows that 72% of New Yorkers favor the legislation, as well as the New York State Bar Association and the Medical Society of the State of New York.

So far, states that have legalized medical aid in dying include California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia. The state of Delaware made it a law this year (2025).

Read More: Catch Up On Binghamton Area News Right Here

Death with Dignity promotes end-of-life options and advocates for the right of mentally competent, terminally ill adults to have access to medical aid in dying. For more information, visit the Death With Dignity website. For more information on the New York State bill, visit the New York State Senate website.

Rock's 100 Most Underrated Albums You know that LP that it seems like only you love? Let's talk about those. Gallery Credit: UCR Staff