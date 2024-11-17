FOR SALE: “McCoy’s Chophouse” Restaurant in Endicott

Veteran restauranteur Jim McCoy is planning to retire, so he's put his fine dining establishment in Endicott on the market.

McCoy's Chophouse opened its doors on West Main Street in the village's Union District in September 2020.

The eatery is located where McCoy had operated Lampy's restaurant for several years.

McCoy had closed Lampy's and the iconic Number 5 restaurant in Binghamton in May 2020. The Chophouse was essentially a merger of the two restaurants with a menu offering many of the popular dishes from the older establishments.

McCoy told WNBF News he had been considering putting the Chophouse restaurant up for sale since the beginning of the year. He said the Chophouse manager, Thomas McCoy, would be willing to remain in that capacity if the buyer of the business so desired.

The property now has been listed at $899,000. The listing describes the establishment as "an iconic steakhouse" with seating for more than 75 people.

McCoy said the restaurant will continue to operate as usual as he seeks a buyer for the business.

McCoy has been involved in the local restaurant scene for nearly six decades. His first job in the business was as a dishwasher at Endicott's Paradise restaurant, which was owned by "Lampy" George.

McCoy acquired the relatively-new Number 5 restaurant on South Washington Street in Binghamton in 1978. After a few years, he managed to turn the place set in an old city fire station into one of the region's most popular places for fine dining.

