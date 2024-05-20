Man Shot in Head While Driving on Binghamton’s West Side

Binghamton police are seeking a suspect after a man was shot while in a car passing through the city's West Side.

Authorities said police were sent to the area of 33 Clarke Street around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report that a person had sustained a gunshot to the head.

When officers arrived, they found a man has sustained a minor injury to the side of his head caused by gunfire. He was transported to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City where he was treated and released.

A police department news release did not indicate the man's age or hometown

Detectives determined the wounded man and two other people were in a vehicle traveling east in the area of 34 Schubert Street when he was shot.

People in the neighborhood reported hearing about six gunshots in rapid succession.

Police found several 9mm shell casings in the driveway of the residence. Investigators questioned people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said no other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. They did not release a description of the suspected gunman. They also did not indicate whether others were involved in the incident.

According to property records, 34 Schubert Street is a single-family residence. It is owned by a woman who lives in Valley Stream, Long Islan.d

