Legal weed continues to spread across the Binghamton area with another cannabis dispensary planned in a building that has been home to a locally-owned business for years.

The new marijuana retail store is to be developed at the site of the former White Rose Day Spa at 4535 Vestal Road. The location is just across the Vestal Parkway from the Binghamton University Innovative Technologies Complex.

A White Rose Day Spa sign on October 31, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A White Rose Day Spa sign on October 31, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

White Rose had operated in the Vestal Road building for the past 13 years. It started business at a nearby location in 2002.

Owner Karen Latta said she had decided it was time to retire. She could not find someone to buy the business, so she opted to close and sell the property. She said the closing date for the sale is set for November 10.

A cannabis retail store is planned in this building at 4535 Vestal Road in Vestal. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A cannabis retail store is planned in this building at 4535 Vestal Road in Vestal. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

A dispensary called Canna Blooms is expected to open at the site. According to the Vestal planning board, plans by the business to occupy the space have been reviewed and approved.

Canna Blooms representatives could not be reached for comment on the company's timetable to start renovating the Vestal Road building and when it expects to start operating there.

A closed fast food restaurant at 1919 Vestal Parkway East is being converted into a Canna Planet shop. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A closed fast food restaurant at 1919 Vestal Parkway East is being converted into a Canna Planet shop. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The former A&W/Long John Silver's restaurant building at 1919 Vestal Parkway East is being turned into a Canna Planet cannabis store. Remodeling work at that site is nearing completion.

Sacred Bloom, Vestal's first legal cannabis shop, opened in July 2023 at the site of a former Coldwater Creek clothing store at 1308 Vestal Parkway East.

