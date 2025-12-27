According to a recent announcement by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, following a burglary and arson investigation in the Town of Binghamton, drone technology was used to track down a suspect.

How It Began

On December 15, 2025, deputies responded to a burglary complaint on Edison Avenue in the Town of Binghamton, informing 911 dispatchers that their security camera was showing an unknown person inside the residence.

Deputies found fresh footprints in the snow, signs of a break-in, and smoke from inside the house due to an active fire. Additional deputies, along with New York State Police, assisted in eliminating the fire, followed by the Town of Binghamton Fire Department.

Using Drone Technology

According to the report, other members of the Sheriff's Road Patrol identified multiple sets of fresh footprints at the residence. Investigators located a cell phone, kitchen towels, and other items, followed by the deployment of a drone, which detected heat signatures of an individual moving around a nearby residence on Woodside Avenue.

Anthony Storti II from the Town of Conklin was apprehended, found to have narcotics, and was transported back to the Sheriff's Highway Patrol.

The report noted that Storti was found to have entered the residence multiple times on the morning of December 15 to steal various items. It allegedly ignited multiple fires with tiki torch fuel he found in the residence to eliminate evidence of his presence.

Additional Accomplice

In addition, the Brome County Sheriff's Office reported that Allyson Russell of Endicott was identified as an accomplice in the burglary and arson.

Our BCSO Detectives and Road Patrol showed once again why there are the top tier in law enforcement and investigation. From tireless canvassing, tracking witness interviews and evidence gathering to pairing modern technology with old-fashioned detective work, they utilized all the tools necessary to successfully and efficiently serve and protect the people of this community. We could not be prouder of their efforts. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the New York State Police, the Broome County Bureau of Fire Investigation and the Town of Binghamton Fire Department. - Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar

After a search of Storti's residence at Woodside Avenue, deputies located an assortment of jewelry, personal items, silverware, a Ruger .22 handgun, and .22 ammunition that had allegedly been taken from the Edison Avenue residence.

Charges For Both Suspects

Anthony Storti II was charged with Burglary, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Arson, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Four Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Grand Larceny, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Allyson Russell was charged with Criminal Use of a Firearm, Burglary, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Grand Larceny.

