License Plate Readers Lead to Capture of Wanted Fugitive Fleeing Through Binghamton

Thanks to recently installed license plate readers in Broome County, a Pennsylvania man who was wanted for felony vehicle theft and other charges was located in Binghamton and eventually, taken into custody.

On Monday, November 25, 2024, around 2:30 p.m. the Broome County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Task Force received alerts about a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV that had been repeatedly identified as a stolen vehicle by several license plate readers in the Binghamton area. By following recent hits from the license plate readers, the investigators located the vehicle in downtown Binghamton.

During a traffic stop, investigators approached a stolen vehicle, where the driver, identified as 32-year-old Zachary D. Swire from Tunkhannock, PA, quickly fled in an attempt to escape. Swire, who had two active arrest warrants from Tunkhannock Township Police in Wyoming County, PA for felony theft of a motor vehicle and related charges, was trying to evade capture.

Disregarding the police's flashing emergency lights and sirens, Swire led pursuing investigators south over the State Street bridge to the Vestal Parkway/South Washington Avenue intersection, where he seemed to be trapped by traffic.

When authorities tried to apprehend Swire, he aggressively maneuvered the stolen Volkswagen through the congested traffic, colliding with multiple vehicles and driving over curbs in an attempt to flee. The pursuit persisted as Swire recklessly traveled south on Morgan Road, Saddlemire Road, and finally onto Hawleyton Road, where his vehicle began emitting smoke and appeared to have lost the entire front driver's side wheel.

Even with his vehicle damaged, Swire continued to evade the pursuing police as he crossed the Pennsylvania border, heading south on Route 267 and transitioning onto Route 167. After making a westward turn onto Town Road 673, Swire's vehicle veered off the road, entering a wooded area and gradually slowing down. When the vehicle came to a stop, investigators apprehended Swire as he attempted to escape on foot. Following his capture, Swire was handed over to the Pennsylvania State Police.

In the aftermath of the incident, warrants have been issued for Zachary D. Swire by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Swire will be charged with the following offenses: Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, a Class D Felony, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Sheriff Fred Akshar highlighted the significance of license plate readers in enhancing community safety. He expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police in safely apprehending the individual and holding him accountable for his charges.

