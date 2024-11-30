Joshua D. Dooley, a 22-year-old resident of Johnson City has been arrested on charges including second-degree assault on a child less than 7 years of age, preventing a person from calling 911, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident took place on Monday, November 25, 2024, during a domestic dispute between Dooley and his girlfriend at their residence on Harrison Street. The situation escalated when Dooley violently assaulted his 1-month-old baby during the dispute.

Reports indicate that Dooley forcibly grabbed the infant from the mother and proceeded to violently shake and slam the helpless child onto a piece of furniture. Subsequently, he proceeded to slap the infant's face and head.

The infant sustained severe injuries, including bruising and swelling, a fractured skull, and potential internal injuries. The severity of these injuries necessitated the infant's transportation to a Syracuse-area hospital for specialized treatment.

The speedy response of law enforcement led to Dooley's immediate arrest without further incident. The Union Volunteer Emergency Squad provided critical medical aid to the injured infant and transported the child to Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Center for initial treatment. However, the extent of the injuries required the infant's transfer to a specialized medical facility.

The heinous nature of this crime has prompted an ongoing investigation, and more serious charges could potentially arise as the case unfolds. Meanwhile, Dooley has been remanded to the correctional facility after processing and central arraignment.

