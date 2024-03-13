Johnson City Discount Store Opens in Former Olum’s Building

Furniture and appliances are once again being sold in a downtown Johnson City storefront that once was home to the Olum Furniture Company.

Sami Liquidation has opened its doors in the building at 222 Main Street. The site had been vacant for the past five months after Dollar General moved to a nearby building.

FLASHBACK: A Dollar General store at 222 Main Street in Johnson City on September 5, 2023. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News FLASHBACK: A Dollar General store at 222 Main Street in Johnson City on September 5, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Johnson City residents may remember the spot mainly for Olum's, which operated a store there for nearly seven decades.

The new shop is owned by Sami Alwarrad and Hasan Warrad, two brothers who live in Binghamton.

The Sami Liquidation store at Main Street in Johnson City on March 7, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The Sami Liquidation store at Main Street in Johnson City on March 7, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Hasan Warrad said they operated a similar business years ago in Brooklyn. When they learned the Johnson City building would be available, they decided it would be a good site for a liquidation store.

Warrad said the overstock merchandise includes items that would be sold at major retailers like Cosco, Walmart and Target.

The 7,200-square-foot store stocks a wide array of larger items like furniture, appliances and tools. Large bins loaded with smaller items fill one side of the the selling area.

Bins filled with bargain-priced items at the Sami Liquidation store. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Bins filled with bargain-priced items at the Sami Liquidation store. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Warrad said there is room to expand with more space available in the building's basement.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Furniture on display at the Sami Liquidation store in Johnson City. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Furniture on display at the Sami Liquidation store in Johnson City. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

