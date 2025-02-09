Johnson City Plasma Center Still Planned for Grocery Store Site

A grocery store on Main Street in Johnson City was forced to close two years ago because a Texas-based company planned to turn the place into a plasma collection center.

The building was sold for nearly $1 million and construction crews gutted the place and started renovation work.

The Johnson City Save-A-Lot grocery store closed in October 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

For the past year or so, Johnson City residents and village officials have been wondering about the status of the project.

The place has been silent in recent months, although workers were seen entering the site this week.

Workers were busy at the site of a planned plasma collection center on February 4, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Vehicles from a refrigeration and air conditioning firm and from a Broome County fire protection company were in the parking lot. Workers declined to say what was going on inside the building.

ImmunoTek Plasma has not explained why operations have not started at the location.

The company's website indicates the plasma donation center is "coming soon" but there is no indication as to when it may open.

A view inside the former Save-A-Lot building on April 26, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

An ImmunoTek representative did not return a call seeking information about the facility.

Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney told WNBF News that he and the village code enforcement officer have not heard anything about the status of the project.

The mayor said: "It is a mystery because we know that they spent substantial amounts of money to renovate that structure. To let it sit idle... something just doesn't add up."

A Grand Union supermarket once operated at 200 Main Street in Johnson City. (Photo: Broome County Historical Society)

