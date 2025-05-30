According to the City of Binghamton, the New York Conference of Mayors has selected the Parlor City, the winner of NYCOM’s 2025 Local Government Achievement Award, which was presented on May 29, 2025.

Binghamton was recognized for its Railroad Bridge Improvement Project, tackling decades of neglect, prompting millions of dollars in private-sector repairs without placing the burden on local taxpayers.

NYCOM noted that City of Binghamton officials hired an engineering firm to inspect 25 railroad bridges in Binghamton. The report listed widespread deterioration and safety concerns, which in the end led Norfolk Southern to perform major repairs, including the Glenwood Avenue Bridge.

The City of Binghamton’s creative and comprehensive approach to improving infrastructure is truly commendable. By documenting unsafe and unsightly conditions and holding private companies accountable, Binghamton has improved quality of life for residents while protecting the public interest. I commend Mayor Kraham and his team for their leadership and tenacity. - NYCOM President RuthAnn Loveless, Mayor of the Village of Hamilton

The NYCOM announcement stated that it's the second time Binghamton has received the Local Government Achievement Award. In 2023, the city was recognized for its Affordable Homes Program.

The New York Conference of Mayors, which has been in existence since 1910, represents 578 cities and villages in the Empire State.

