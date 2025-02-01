Iconic Russell’s Steak House Building in West Endicott Sold
A town of Union property that was home to a few restaurants over the years has a new owner.
The building that most recently housed Food Fusion Bar and Grill has been unused for several years.
The Broome County Land Bank this month acquired the property at 737 West Main Street from Iliya Honovich of Johnson City for $325,000.
The agency's board approved the deal at its December meeting.
Russell's Steak and Seafood House operated at the West Endicott site for a decade. Prior to that, the popular Red Lion restaurant occupied the site across from the En-Joie Golf Club.
Land Bank executive director Jessica Haas said the building now is in "rough condition." The utilities had been turned off after Food Fusion closed a few years ago.
Haas told WNBF News the property has been locked down while the Land Bank seeks a funding source for a possible capital project at the site. She said the agency will be working with the town of Union as future development opportunities are considered.
The acquisition of the former restaurant parcel could be important in the effort to find someone interested in buying the adjacent property where the old Red Carpet Inn had stood.
The motel property was acquired by the Land Bank and the dilapidated structure was torn down last spring.
