IBM Endicott Demolition: Hidden Bundy Building Now Exposed

As the project to tear down several unused IBM buildings continues in Endicott, more of the historic Bundy Manufacturing building has been revealed.

The massive demolition job on North Street between McKinley and Hayes avenues has been underway for nearly four months.

A view into an office area inside an abandoned IBM Endicott building on April 22, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A view into an office area inside an abandoned IBM Endicott building on April 22, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Broome County historian Roger Luther and others have been observing the project since it began on December 31.

Luther returned to the site Tuesday to take additional photographs as more of the Bundy building was exposed. The Bundy factory initially employed about 100 people when production began in August 1905.

An undated photograph of the Bundy Manufacturing Company building in Endicott. (Provided by Broome County Historical Society) An undated photograph of the Bundy Manufacturing Company building in Endicott. (Provided by Broome County Historical Society) loading...

Bundy was a forerunner of the enterprise that grew into the International Business Machines Corporation - IBM.

Now - almost 120 years after it was first used - the structure is about to be removed as Gorick Construction Company crews move into the final phase of the demolition project.

A view of the demolition site from the McKinley Avenue Bridge on April 22, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A view of the demolition site from the McKinley Avenue Bridge on April 22, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

It appears about two-thirds of the buildings that had been targeted for removal have been torn down.

The project reportedly has been moving a bit ahead of schedule. After all of the structures have been taken down, plans call for the 10-acre site to be graded so it will be considered "shovel-ready" for redevelopment.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: We returned to the demolition zone on North Street on April 22, 2025.



