Hidden in Hillcrest: Historic Camp Property Being Sold
A Broome County campground that drew thousands of people to summertime events may soon have a new owner.
The Pilgrim Holiness Camp in Hillcrest was the site of annual revival meetings for decades.
Evangelists from around the country were booked for the 10-day events which were held in August. Three services a day were held at the campground.
The property had dozens of small cabins, three dormitories and a dining hall.
In recent years, the structures had fallen into disrepair. They were declared unfit for occupancy by the town of Fenton in June 2021.
With attendance declining following the Covid-19 pandemic officials with the Pilgrim Holiness church decided to sell the 50-acre site.
Furniture and other items that remained at the campground have been sold in recent weeks. An auction was held at the site on Saturday.
Church treasurer Charles Whitney told WNBF News on Monday the property is "not under contract yet" but discussions are continuing with a prospective buyer.
VIDEO: A look around the Pilgrim Holiness campground in the town of Fenton.
LISTEN: Historian Gerald Smith discussed the Pilgrim Holiness Camp on WNBF Radio's Binghamton Now program on May 13, 2024.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
