Hibachi and Sushi Restaurant Coming to Endicott’s Washington Ave.

A building that was home to a popular Endicott restaurant is being renovated for a new establishment.

Construction crews have gutted the interior of a structure on the south end of Washington Avenue.

The place had been known as Nirchi's on the Avenue for nearly two decades. That restaurant closed in January 2019. It later became Celebrations on the Avenue, which ceased operations last June.

The former Nirchis on the Avenue restaurant on August 3, 2020. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The former Nirchi's on the Avenue restaurant on August 3, 2020. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The property was sold for $504,000 late last year to an entity that listed on Oswego address.

The village of Endicott issued a building permit on April 18 to Helin LLC of Vestal.

People familiar with the plans for the site say a hibachi and sushi restaurant is being developed there.

The east side of a Washington Avenue building being transformed into a hibachi and sushi restaurant on May 15, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The east side of a Washington Avenue building being transformed into a hibachi and sushi restaurant on May 15, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Hibachi tables using a downdraft ventilation system are to be installed. The system will allow for venting down through the floor instead of the hood-type units that have traditionally been used.

Workers were busy inside the front portion of the future restaurant in the area where the hibachi tables are to be located.

The owner of the future restaurant could not be reached to comment on when the business is expected to open.

