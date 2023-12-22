Heavy Rains Cause Closure Of Binghamton New York’s Otsiningo Park
It sure has been quite a weather event from Sunday into Monday. According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, as of 2 pm on Monday, December 18th, 2023, rain totals have varied from 1.23 to 3.53 inches depending on locations in Broome County.
Flood watches, Flash Floods and Flood warnings have been the words of the day. If this were snow instead of rain, we could be rivaling that massive snowstorm we experienced a few years ago around this time. Remember that? An inch of rain is equal to about 13 inches of snow.
But this much rain isn't exactly a blessing. Flooded roads and basements are not fun, and certain areas have experienced that throughout the Southern Tier of New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania during this storm.
Observing the level of the Susquehanna River on my way home was a bit unnerving. And unfortunately, this weather event has caused a few cancellations.
The Broome County Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park in Binghamton has been canceled this evening (December 18) until further notice according to a news release from the officials of the event.
Tonight was to be a free admission evening from 5 to 8 p.m. The Free Community Night, sponsored by the Akshar Family, will be rescheduled as soon as possible, pending the condition of the park.
Also, from the Town of Owego, Hickories Park in the Town of Owego will be closed until further notice due to flooding on the north side of the park as well as the entrance.
Just a reminder, NEVER drive through flooded areas. It doesn't take much water to move a vehicle off a flooded road.
