Paul Geer, 58, of Hancock, New York, has been sentenced to 327 months in federal prison (that’s 27 years and three months) for crimes involving the coercion, enticement, and transportation of two children across state and international lines for sexual abuse.

In addition to his prison term, Geer will serve three years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender once released.

Disturbing Abuse at the Family Foundation School

Geer’s conviction followed a two-week trial that concluded on March 3, 2025. The evidence revealed a disturbing history from his time as a teacher at the Family Foundation School in Hancock between 1994 and 2001.

Students testified to punishments that went far beyond discipline, punishments that prosecutors described as torture. Geer deprived children of food, forced them to eat regurgitated food, bound them in rugs, locked them in isolation, and made them perform grueling physical labor.

Exploiting Authority to Silence and Abuse

Prosecutors proved that Geer exploited his authority at the school to control his students through fear and abuse. Once he believed the children were too broken and terrified to resist or tell anyone, he coerced two of them into traveling with him, one to Maine and the other to Toronto, Canada. On those trips, Geer is said to have sexually assaulted the children, compounding the trauma they had already endured under his watch at the school.

U.S. Attorney Condemns Geer as a “Monster”

Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III did not mince words when addressing the case, calling Geer a “monster” who betrayed the very students he was entrusted to guide. Sarcone stressed that Geer’s calculated cruelty left lasting scars, and that his prison sentence is a just consequence for his “sadistic and predatory” actions.

FBI Calls Abuse ‘Depraved’ and Applauds Justice for Survivors

Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Albany Field Office, also condemned Geer’s actions, describing the abuse as “so depraved it’s truly hard to comprehend.” Tremaroli emphasized that while the sentence cannot erase the suffering of the victims, it represents an important measure of accountability. He noted that justice was delivered for the survivors, as well as for peers who endured similar abuse but never had the opportunity to tell their stories.

FBI and Prosecutors Pursue Justice Under Project Safe Childhood

The investigation was led by the FBI’s Albany Division Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, with assistance from the Colonie Police Department and the New York State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica N. Carbone, Adrian S. LaRochelle, and Michael D. Gadarian prosecuted the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Project Safe Childhood: Protecting Children and Supporting Survivors

Launched in 2006, Project Safe Childhood coordinates federal, state, and local resources to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, both online and offline. Beyond securing convictions, the initiative also focuses on rescuing and supporting victims. More information about Project Safe Childhood is available at justice.gov/psc