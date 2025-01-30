Governor Hochul Unveils $100M Funding For New York Housing Projects

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, new investments of more than $100 million for projects located in certified Pro-Housing Communities were announced by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

This investment is part of $123 million that has been allocated as part of the latest round of the State’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative, which allocates up to $650 million every year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to modestly increase their housing supply.

According to Governor Hochul's announcement, so far 273 communities across the Empire State have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities, and for 2025, the Governor is proposing an additional $110 million in funding to cover infrastructure and planning costs for Pro-Housing Communities.

There’s only one solution to New York’s housing affordability crisis: we’ve got to build more housing. The Pro-Housing Communities initiative is delivering the incentives communities are looking for, and this latest round of grant funding will make a real difference in every region of New York. We’re proud of all the certified Pro-Housing Communities in New York and look forward to seeing their continued growth. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Projects slated throughout the State of New York include the Capitol Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, New York City, The North Country, Western New York, and the Southern Tier.

For the Southern Tier, in Broome County, $125,950 will go to the City of Binghamton for the blight removal project, demolishing several dilapidated properties to be reconstructed for critical housing and commercial spaces.

Also, $902,892 will benefit the Broome County Urban League for the Cameo Theater rehabilitation project. The facility is planned to serve as an entertainment venue and training center for youth development and career education programming.

According to the press release, this project will include the construction of the mezzanine, additional HVAC units, office rentals, childcare learning space and development center, facility bathrooms, the kitchen, and a community gathering space.

