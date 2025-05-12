Fire Rips Through Abandoned Endicott Restaurant

An Endicott building that's been home to several popular restaurants sustained extensive damage in a two-alarm fire.

The blaze at the former Greek Key Restaurant & Bar at 113 South Nanticoke Avenue was reported around 12:30 a.m.

The former Greek Key restaurant on South Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott after a fire on May 5, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The former Greek Key restaurant on South Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott after a fire on May 5, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The first police officers on the scene observed flames and smoke in the building. A second alarm was called in shortly after the first fire department units arrived.

Several neighboring departments assisted Endicott firefighters in battling the blaze.

The closed restaurant occupied space on the first floor of the building. There are two apartments on the second floor of the structure.

A few of the damaged Greek Key restaurant building on May 5, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A few of the damaged Greek Key restaurant building on May 5, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Endicott fire chief Joseph Griswold said there were no reported injuries. He said the building had been vacant for years.

Griswold told WNBF News the fire appeared to have originated in the bar area of the former restaurant.

The fire appears to be suspicious in nature because the electric and gas service to the building had been disconnected in 2023.

An entrance to the old Greek Key restaurant in Endicott on May 5, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) An entrance to the old Greek Key restaurant in Endicott on May 5, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The Greek Key restaurant operated at the site for a short time. It was closed after it was cited for violations by the Broome County Health Department in November 2015.

Hurricane Rylie's Café occupied the building for a few years before the Greek Key opened.

Prior to that, it had been home to The Villa and to Augostino's. The first restaurant to open at the spot was Augie's, which opened in 1947 and operated for a couple of decades.

Property records indicate the building is owned by Saha Bithi of Endicott.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A close-up look at the fire scene on May 5, 2025.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State? Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker