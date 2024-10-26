“Final Touches” for Endicott’s Washington Avenue Makeover Project

The massive reconstruction project in the heart of Endicott's business district should be wrapped up in a few weeks.

Drivers, pedestrians and businesses having been dealing with detours and other challenges along Washington Avenue for more than six months.

Construction operations for the $11 million project started in mid-April on the northern end of The Avenue.

FLASHBACK: Reconstruction work on Washington Avenue near Monroe Street on June 12, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) FLASHBACK: Reconstruction work on Washington Avenue near Monroe Street on June 12, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Endicott Mayor Nick Burlingame told WNBF News the work has been moving along well in recent weeks. In an email on Wednesday, he said the project "should be mostly completed by the scheduled date of November 14th."

The mayor said "we are now working on the final touches." He said the northernmost section of Washington Avenue will be completed first.

Workers turned on the streetlights on the west side of The Avenue between North and Monroe streets Tuesday night. Burlingame said "it was incredible to see how bright it was."

A "Road Closed" sign on Washington Avenue near East Main Street on October 21, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A "Road Closed" sign on Washington Avenue near East Main Street on October 21, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Construction crews now are installing benches, bike racks and garbage cans. Some trees and other vegetation are scheduled to be planted next week.

Concrete pouring is being completed on the south end of the street. After that job is finished, the top paving coat will be applied.

New street lights along Washington Avenue on October 21, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) New street lights along Washington Avenue on October 21, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The mayor said the only thing running behind schedule is the production of the customized Washington Avenue "Gateway" signs. He said they are expected to arrive by November 18 and then will be installed.

Burlingame wrote: "There is light at the end of the tunnel (quite literally), and we are incredibly thankful for that."

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A look at some of the work that was underway on The Avenue in Endicott on October 21, 2024.

