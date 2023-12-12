Endicott Crews Remove Piles of Trash Outside Condemned House

Village public works employees using heavy equipment hauled away massive amounts of garbage that had filled the yard and driveway of a condemned Endicott residence.

A court order in late September directed all occupants to leave the two-story house at 1000 Monroe Street.

An Endicott police officer was posted outside 1000 Monroe Street after a man was assaulted in April 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) FLASHBACK: An Endicott police officer was posted outside 1000 Monroe Street after a man was assaulted in April 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Police had reported a series of incidents tied to the site over the past year. Authorities said a shooting, a stabbing and a series of fights involving people linked to the residence were causing problems for people in the neighborhood.

A village code enforcement official condemned the property on October 4. A notice posted on the house on November 7 gave owner Travis Kipp 30 days to correct health and safety violations.

Trash filled the back yard at 1000 Monroe Street on September 14, 2023, (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) FLASHBACK: Trash filled the back yard at 1000 Monroe Street on September 14, 2023, (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said village workers descended on the site Monday morning with front-end loaders, dump trucks and a garbage truck to remove the trash on the property.

The exterior cleanup job took a few hours. Jackson said workers were not legally permitted to go inside the house.

The driveway and yards at 1000 Monroe Street were free of trash on December 11, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The driveway and yards at 1000 Monroe Street were free of trash on December 11, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Shortly after police evicted the occupants of the residence, people continued to enter the house even though the doors and windows had been boarded up.

The mayor said there have been no recent problems reported at the address.

Employees at a building with doctors offices across the street said they were pleased that the junk that had littered the yard across the street had finally been removed.

VIDEO: A look at what 1000 Monroe Street looked like in late September.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

