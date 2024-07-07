Future of Endicott Salvation Army Thrift Store Uncertain

People who shop at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Endicott are wondering whether that location will remain open.

In recent years, the Salvation Army has closed stores in New York and several other states. The organization recently announced plans to shut down a shop in Binghamton that's been in operation for decades.

"Store Closing" signs were posted at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Binghamton on June 28, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) "Store Closing" signs were posted at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Binghamton on June 28, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Salvation Army representatives have declined to provide specific information about why the Binghamton store on Griswold Street will be closed on July 15. They also did not respond to an inquiry about the future of the Endicott shop, which is located on Harrison Street.

Robert Barlow, a Salvation Army spokesperson based in Syracuse, sent an email to WNBF News in response to a series of questions about operations in the region.

A sign at the Endicott Salvation Army Thrift Store on July 3, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A sign at the Endicott Salvation Army Thrift Store on July 3, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Barlow wrote that the organization "regularly evaluates all of its operations to ensure that we provide the services most needed in the communities in which we operate and make the best use of our limited resources."

Barlow also wrote that the Salvation Army is "still evaluating our other operations in Binghamton and have not made any decisions about their future at this point."

The Salvation Army has not revealed what will happen to the space now occupied by the Griswold Street store.

A sign at the Salvation Army store on Binghamtons East Side on June 28, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A sign at the Salvation Army store on Binghamton's East Side on June 28, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New York Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in New York 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker