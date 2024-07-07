Future of Endicott Salvation Army Thrift Store Uncertain
People who shop at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Endicott are wondering whether that location will remain open.
In recent years, the Salvation Army has closed stores in New York and several other states. The organization recently announced plans to shut down a shop in Binghamton that's been in operation for decades.
Salvation Army representatives have declined to provide specific information about why the Binghamton store on Griswold Street will be closed on July 15. They also did not respond to an inquiry about the future of the Endicott shop, which is located on Harrison Street.
Robert Barlow, a Salvation Army spokesperson based in Syracuse, sent an email to WNBF News in response to a series of questions about operations in the region.
Barlow wrote that the organization "regularly evaluates all of its operations to ensure that we provide the services most needed in the communities in which we operate and make the best use of our limited resources."
Barlow also wrote that the Salvation Army is "still evaluating our other operations in Binghamton and have not made any decisions about their future at this point."
The Salvation Army has not revealed what will happen to the space now occupied by the Griswold Street store.
