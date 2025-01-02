Endicott New York Takes Legal Action For Water Supply Contamination

According to a release from the Village of Endicott on January 1, 2025, the Village has filed a lawsuit against IBM. The lawsuit is seeking accountability for the contamination of the drinking water supply wells with hazardous substances that entered the soil and groundwater in the Village, migrating into the Village’s water supply wells, and forcing the Village to close the drinking wells.

The press release notes that the lawsuit represents the severe environmental and public health impacts caused by decades of harmful practices at IBM's industrial facilities.

The Village says that IBM, purchased, used, stored, and improperly disposed of hazardous substances and that the company is accused of knowing or having sufficient reason to know that its actions would inevitably lead to groundwater contamination, significantly polluting drinking water wells, and threatening the health and welfare of Endicott residents.

Read More: New York State's Climate Superfund Initiative

For decades, the Village of Endicott has been working to clean up damage to our water infrastructure left behind by IBM. While our drinking water supply is monitored daily and is safe for consumption, our water sources have been reduced to a single well due to contamination, which is unacceptable for our residents and businesses. This litigation seeks to ensure IBM takes responsibility for the resources and restorations of our water wells which are necessary to protect public health. This is one of several actionable steps being taken to improve Endicott’s water service for current and future generations, including the construction of an additional well in 2025, to be located outside the Village in the Town of Union.- Village of Endicott Mayor Nick Burlingame

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)