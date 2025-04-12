Endicott’s Iconic Cider Mill Sold, Will Open Early This Year

New owners have taken over a place in Endicott that's been a landmark for the past century.

The Cider Mill has been a fixture of Nanticoke Avenue since 1926. The business, which has been owned and operated by the Ciotoli family for several decades, has been sold to the Burke family of Broome County.

Although many of the cherished traditions at the Cider Mill will continue, some changes are being planned.

Instead of opening in early August, the business will launch its 2025 season on Friday, May 30. Instead of closing just after Thanksgiving, plans call for the Cider Mill to remain open through late December.

A sign at the Cider Mill in Endicott promoting the early opening day. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A sign at the Cider Mill in Endicott promoting the early opening day. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Doughnuts, candy apples, pies and other specialty items will continue to be available this year. Cider won't be sold until August when fresh apples will be available.

The Cider Mill plans to offer Hershey's ice cream this season. Kitchen gadgets, gourmet foods and gifts will be available for sale.

The new owners intend to keep prices the same as they've been over the last three seasons.

Inside the Cider Mill in Endicott, just minutes after the ownership change was announced on April 9, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Inside the Cider Mill in Endicott, just minutes after the ownership change was announced on April 9, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The Cider Mill's Brent Natzle said there's plenty of excitement as the new owners look forward to starting the next era for the popular regional attraction.

Natzle told WNBF News the Cider Mill's initial operation was designed to serve local farmers. But after awhile, the owners decided to open the place to for the general public.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A visit to the Cider Mill on Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott on April 9, 2025.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz